Steve Bridges cause of death: How did the TikTok comedian die? Wife announces shocking news

Beloved TikTok comedian Steve Bridges has passed away at the age of 41, leaving behind his wife, Chelsey Bridges, and their three young children. TikTok comedian Steve Bridges died on Wednesday.(X)

How did Steve Bridges die?

Chelsey Bridges shared the heartbreaking news of her husband's passing, revealing that Steve died unexpectedly in his sleep on their couch on Wednesday.

Also Read: Ace Frehley dies at 74; KISS fans express condolences: 'Farewell to the Spaceman'

Who is Steve Bridges?

Steve Bridges was a rising star known for his hilarious point-of-view (POV) skits on TikTok, particularly his iconic "deadbeat boyfriend" character, which resonated with millions. His talent earned him an IMDb page in 2024.

Also Read: The author of the popular book I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, Baek Se-hee, dies at 35

In 2025, Steve made his film debut in INfernal, directed by Eric Mathis. Following his passing, Mathis shared a moving tribute on Facebook: "This is one of the worst announcements I could ever have to make… our brother from another mother Steve Bridges has passed away. Steve was an incredible talent beloved by millions of fans across the world, he was part of our tight knit film family, he was a husband and a father to 3 young kids."

"At 41, he is gone way too soon. Everyone who had the pleasure, the absolute pleasure of meeting Steve, they all loved him. He was so kind, so genuine, so passionate about his art, and infectious in his many amazing traits. We are all in shock, we grieve with his family, and we are all heavy with the weight of his loss. Steve made us all laugh, he became part of my core film team, and the world really lost an amazing man with his passing. Please keep Steve, his family, and his many MANY friends in your thoughts. Rest easy brother.. You are forever our 'Mikey'!"