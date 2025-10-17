Ace Frehley dies at 74; KISS fans express condolences: 'Farewell to the Spaceman'

Ace Frehley, the original KISS lead guitarist reportedly died on Thursday after being put on life support following a brain bleed. The 74-year-old had taken a tumble in his studio some weeks back, when he suffered the injury. The official cause of death for Ace Frehley is not know yet.(X/@Breaking911)

The official cause of death for Ace Frehley is not know yet.

His family said in a statement: “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!,” as per Rolling Stone.

Ace Frehley was a founding member of KISS along with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. After the hospitalization, Frehley's tour dates were cancelled. A statement was put out on Instagram, after his fall, on September 25, and it read: “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.”

A follow-up statement, which came a week later, said “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

KISS fans react to Ace Frehley death

Following the news of Frehley's death, several fans expressed condolences. “Farewell to the Spaceman. Ace Frehley's riffs helped define the legendary stadium sound of kiss. His self-taught, no-lessons approach to guitar work encouraged a generation of fans to pick up a guitar and chase bedroom riff greatness,” one profile wrote on X.

Another said, “May GOD bless and keep his soul. R.I.P Ace Frehley.” Yet another person added, "Not Ace Frehley. He was kind of an "all about me guy," but damn was he good at his job. Kiss best guitarists by far. RIP to the Spaceman. I hope you sherd the face off of every angel in the sky."

Gene Simmons accident

Just a week before Frehley's death, KISS lead singer Gene Simmons was also rushed to a hospital after a car accident. He reportedly fainted at the wheel and collided with a parked vehicle, after which he was rushed off to a Malibu hospital, as per The US Sun. Simmons, 76, was behind the wheel of his Lincoln Navigator when the accident took place, but he's since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering, as per his wife, Shannon Tweed.

She shared that Gene's doctor had recently adjusted his medication and advised him to drink more water, as per The US Sun.