Woman threatens to call ICE on driver over road rage in Beverly Hills; slammed as ‘pathetic loser’ - Watch

A woman was seen threatening to call the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a fellow driver, after getting into a road rage incident with him. The alleged video of the interaction was shared on X. The woman in the alleged video was also heard shouting racial expletives. (X/@LongTimeHistory)

In the video, the woman can be heard asking, “Are you even legal!?” before adding, "Ha Ha, what are you gonna do? I’m gonna get you deported." The alleged video also showed her continuing to lean on her horn, while giving the other driver the middle finger, and shouting racial expletives. The alleged incident took place north of Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California.

HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this video. However, it comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration is cracking down on illegal immigration. Amid ICE raids across the country, there have been other instances of people threatening to call the federal agents on those they do not agree with.

Just last week, it was reported that a Milwaukee Brewers fan had made threats to call ICE on a Dodgers supporter. Shannon Kobylarczyk threatened a Latino fan at the game, after which she was fired from her job.

The woman seen in the recent alleged video has faced massive backlash as well.

Woman slammed for ICE threats during road rage incident

The woman's behavior in the alleged video sparked huge outrage online. “The only thing these mad magas can do is get insanely angry over nothing. Pathetic losers. She's going home to have a heart attack she was so triggered,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “So many of these incidents, this is what white nationalism and demonizing immigrants bring. Open racism.” Yet another remarked, “These people need help, and I mean it like seriously!” Some also dubbed her ‘Beverly Hills Karen’.

Tensions are particularly frayed in Los Angeles amid ICE presence, especially after agents shot a TikTok star called Richard LA there, while serving a warrant.