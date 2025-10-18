Who is Shannon Kobylarczyk? Milwaukee Brewers fan loses job for making ‘call ICE’ threats against Dodgers fan

A Milwaukee Brewers fan hit headlines for all the wrong reasons past week, contributing to the terrible history of viral claims that features the “Phillies Karen” trend. Shannon Kobylarczyk, a Milwaukee Brewers fan, was fired after making threatening remarks at a Dodgers fan during a game

The woman, who is now known as Shannon Kobylarczyk, went viral on the internet following her attendance at the National League Championship Series Game 2.

At the event, she was caught making threats to a Latino Dodgers fan that she would “Call ICE” (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on him. Following this, she was fired and the Milwaukee Brewers have also prohibited her from entering the stadium.

‘Brewers Karen’ incident goes viral. What transpired between the baseball fans?

The baseball fan, now known as the "Brewers Karen," garnered limelight for all the wrong reasons after Ricardo Fosado, the person on the other side of the fight, recorded the incident on his phone.

The Dodgers turned the tide of the game after a losing run on Tuesday night (US time), but the situation got out of control. The attitude of the crowd changed as soon as the Los Angeles Dodgers began to score.

The team's Latino fan pinpointed the changed atmosphere at American Family Field after Enrique Hernandez knocked a leadoff double. "Why’s everybody quiet? What is this,” he can be heard saying in the viral video.

His statements eventually prompted a woman to express her thoughts as well. “Let's call ICE,” she said.

In addition to insulting the Dodger fan, she made fun of his drink preference by shouting, "Real men drink beer (expletive)."

As a result, Fosado retorted forcefully, saying, “Call ICE, call ICE. I’m a US citizen. War veteran baby girl. Two wars. ICE can not do anything to me.” Kobylarczyk graduallyslammed his fist into the man's phone.

However, Fosado has subsequently told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he and his friend were removed out when a Brewers fan complained about him to security. He went on to describe how the woman made the game unpleasant for him, saying, “I was like the only one wearing Dodgers gear, putting it in my face that Milwaukee scored. But as the game progressed, the atmosphere changed, it was a little more quiet.”

Brewers Karen loses 2 jobs

Less than twenty-four hours after she was recognized and went viral for her troublesome statement, she was fired by her employer, the Milwaukee-based employment firm ManPower Group.

“As soon as we became aware of this video the individual was placed on immediate leave and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability,” the organisation stated in a formal statement, as per Fox 11 Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, Brewers Karen, also known as Shannon Kobylarczyk, stepped downfrom her position on the board of the Make a Wish Foundation's Wisconsin Foundation.

Kobylarczyk's remarks and actions are not supported or approved by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, a spokeswoman for the group told Yahoo News.