Radule Bojovic case update: Why ICE arrested Chicago police officer; ‘violated laws’

Radule Bojovic, a police officer in the Chicago suburb of Hanover Park, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Thursday. He has been accused of being an unlawful immigrant from Montenegro. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that Bojovic overstayed a tourist visa that expired in 2015. Radule Bojovic was arrested by ICE officers on Thursday(X)

The DHS added that Bojovic was ‘encountered during a targeted enforcement action’ in ICE's operation in Illinois. Back in August, the Hanover Park Police Department had shared a Facebook post announcing Bojovic’s graduation from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy.

The post stated that he had undergone ‘an intensive 15 weeks of field training and evaluation as he continues preparing to serve the Hanover Park community’.

“Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns? It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told CNN.

Trump administration officials have time and again slammed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's policies.

“Not only does Governor Pritzker allow dangerous illegal immigrants to threaten communities, but he also permits undocumented individuals to serve as sworn police officers. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities—especially not on our police forces," McLaughlin said.

President Trump has even declared Chicago as ‘the most dangerous city in the world’. He said that Pritzker should ‘beg for help’ with Chicago's crime problem.

"I want him to say, 'We have a problem. Bring in the troops and solve the problem,'" Trump said.

“President Trump is right, Chicago clearly has a crime problem. Chicago has had the most murderers of any US city for 13 consecutive years – which has destroyed the lives of many law-abiding Americans. President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities,” the White House said.