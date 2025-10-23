Terry Rozier net worth and stats: Miami Heat guard arrested in gambling probe

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, as well as former NBA star Chauncey Billups, who is currently the head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, have been arrested in connection with a federal investigation related to betting. The two of them were taken into custody on Thursday, NBC News reported. Terry Rozier arrested in federal gambling probe: All about the Miami Heat guard's stats and net worth(AP)

Rozier was in uniform on Wednesday evening when the Miami Heat took on the Orlando Magic in Orlando, but the guard did not play. He was arrested on Thursday morning. It is not clear yet where the authorities took Billups into custody. The Trail Blazers were live in Portland on Wednesday night.

Who is Terry Rozier?

An Ohio native, Rozier was picked as the 16th overall by the Boston Celtics during the 2015 NBA draft. He has been a part of the league for a decade now. As part of his college basketball career, Rozier played for the Louisville Cardinals. Rozier joined Miami Heat in 2024 after leaving the Charlotte Hornets.

Currently in his 11th year in the NBA, Rozier has played 665 games and holds an impressive 13.9 points per game record, as per ABC News. As the side opened its 2025 season in Orlando, Rozier remained out as he is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

According to CBS Sports, Rozier was put under federal investigation in January this year over his alleged role in an illegal betting scheme in 2023. At that time, he was associated with the Hornets.

The infamous matter was moved to the US Attorney's Office after the league stated that no violations of NBA rules were found in its investigation. Rozier is currently in his final season of the $96.3 million contract that he signed with the Hornets ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Terry Rozier's net worth

The dynamic guard for the Miami Heat is counted among the big names in the league. As per reports by Business Upturn and ClutchPoints, Rozier's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be nearly $10 million.

Beyond the NBA, Rozier is popular for leading a luxurious lifestyle as he is the proud owner of a high-end mansion, besides having luxury cars. He is often seen posting images of himself wearing designer brands on social media.

FAQs:

What are the charges against Terry Rozier?

As per The Athletic, the 31-year-old was under federal investigation for allegedly manipulating his performance during an NBA game in 2023 under an illegal gambling operation.

When and where was Terry Rozier arrested?

Rozier was taken into custody in Orlando on Thursday morning. The Miami Heat played against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

What happens next?

The Athletic report states that Rozier and Billups will next appear before the federal court in Florida and Oregon on Thursday.