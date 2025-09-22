Najee Harris Achilles injury return: Bad news for Chargers fans; Omarion Hampton gets a boost

Najee Harris appeared to sustain an Achilles injury during the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The star running back was carted off the field and it did not seem like he would return. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to Najee Harris (22)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it was an apparent Achilles injury, seemingly to his left leg. With Harris gone, first-round rookie back Omarion Hampton takes charge. The incident occurred early when Harris slipped in the backfield after the snap and immediately went down. Trainers quickly rushed to his side, and he was helped off without putting weight on his leg before being carted to the locker room.

Read More: CeeDee Lamb ankle injury return: Cowboys reveal timeline after awkward twist vs Bears

On the play itself, it wasn’t clear whether Harris was intended to be part of a play-action fake. Quarterback Justin Herbert, however, continued the sequence and connected with Quentin Johnston across the middle for a solid gain before the game was paused for the injury timeout.

The Athletic’s James Palmer and others noted the severity of the scene, underscoring the potential impact of Harris’ absence on the Chargers’ offense.

“You hate the replay. Just hate it. You know what it was as soon as you saw it with Najee Harris. Helped off the field with an Achilles injury,” Palmer noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Harris, who signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal in March 2025 after four 1,000-yard seasons with the Steelers, had started strong, rushing for 61 yards on 15 carries through three games.

The injury opens the door for rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton to take the lead role, sending his fantasy stock soaring. Hampton, who impressed in preseason with 4.8 yards per carry, is now projected for 15-20 touches per game in Greg Roman's run-heavy scheme, making him a must-start RB1 in PPR leagues with RB1 upside in standard formats.

His 2024 college stats (1,660 yards, 15 TDs at North Carolina) suggest immediate impact, especially against a Broncos defense ranked 22nd against the run. Fantasy managers should prioritize Hampton on waivers.