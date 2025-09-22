CeeDee Lamb ankle injury return: Cowboys reveal timeline after awkward twist vs Bears

CeeDee Lamb was taken into the medical tent with an ankle injury during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The star wide receiver was listed as questionable for the game, causing concern among Cowboys fans. CeeDee Lamb injured his ankle vs the Chicago Bears(Getty Images via AFP)

Lamb gave fans a scare on Sunday when he went down early against the Bears. The incident happened in the first quarter when his leg was twisted awkwardly on a tackle. After leaving the field, the WR was spotted on the sideline without a shoe or sock on his left foot, sparking concern about the severity of the injury.

The Cowboys star did return at the beginning of the second quarter, but his comeback was short-lived. He played just one snap before exiting again, clearly uncomfortable as he tried to push off on the injured ankle.

The team later announced that Lamb was officially listed as questionable to return. For now, the Cowboys and their fans will wait anxiously for further updates on the condition of their top receiver.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, faced backlash from fans. “Lining up CeeDee Lamb at running back is the most diabolical thing I’ve seen in a football game my entire life,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So ceedee lamb comes in for one(1) play in the second quarter so FanDuel doesn’t have to void him. You’ll never be able to convince me that sports aren’t rigged lol,” another one added.

When will CeeDee Lamb return?

ESPN's Todd Archer revealed that Lamb came out of the tent and it seems like he is going to stay in the game.

