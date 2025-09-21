Giants vs. Chiefs weather report: Could rain disrupt Sunday's game at MetLife?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take on the New York Giants in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21) at 8:20 PM ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium has an open field turf and a capacity of seating 78,741 attendees. New York Giants will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this Sunday.(Getty Images via AFP)

Weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy with slight chances of rain showers throughout the day. Temperatures will average around 56 degrees. Attendees are advised to keep these weather conditions in mind.

Here is a segment-by-segment breakdown of the weather report, as published by the official NFL website:

Kickoff (Chance of rain showers)

64 °F (56 °F / 77 °F)

Feels Like: 64 °F

6 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 5 %

Gusts: 11 mph

Cloud Cover: 5 %

Humidity: 65 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 8 m

Q2 (Chance of rain showers)

63 °F (56 °F / 77 °F)

Feels Like: 63 °F

5 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 5 %

Gusts: 10 mph

Cloud Cover: 5 %

Humidity: 69 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 8 m

Q3 (Chance of rain showers)

62 °F (56 °F / 77 °F)

Feels Like: 62 °F

5 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 5 %

Gusts: 9 mph

Cloud Cover: 5 %

Humidity: 67 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 8 m

Q4 (Chance of rain showers)

61 °F (56 °F / 77 °F)

Feels Like: 61 °F

5 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 5 %

Gusts: 8 mph

Cloud Cover: 5 %

Humidity: 69 %

Dew Point: 53 °F

Visibility: 8 m

“Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams,” says the official NFL website. “NFL Network -- including 21 live preseason games -- is available across devices with NFL+, and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors' apps and sites and NFL platforms.”

The game will be available to stream on NBC and NFL+.