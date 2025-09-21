Chiefs vs. Giants: Complete injury report and player status
Ahead of the Week 3 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants, both teams are managing key injuries that could impact the game.
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take on the New York Giants in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21).
Here is the full and latest Chiefs injury report, as published by the team’s official website:
Mike Danna
Defensive end
INJURY: Quad
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
Kristian Fulton
Cornerback
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
Jalen Royals
Wide receiver
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Xavier Worthy
Wide receiver
INJURY: Shoulder
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Josh Simmons
Tackle
INJURY: Illness
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Hollywood Brown
Wide receiver
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
Ashton Gillotte
Defensive line
INJURY: Elbow
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
Patrick Mahomes
Quarterback
INJURY: Right wrist
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
Charles Omenihu
Defensive end
INJURY: Hand
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
Jawaan Taylor
Tackle
INJURY: Knee/ ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
Drue Tranquill
Linebacker
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
Also Read: Did Dave Portnoy, top Barstool personality decline $10million offer to attend Saudi event? Here's why
Here is the full and latest Giants injury report, as published by the Chiefs official website:
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Linebacker
INJURY: Calf
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
Chauncey Golston
Linebacker
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
Darius Muasau
Linebacker
INJURY: Concussion/ eye
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
Gunner Olszewski
Wide receiver
INJURY: Back
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Defensive line
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Wan’Dale Robinson
Wide receiver
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Jon Runyan
Offensive line
INJURY: Back
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
John Michael Schmitz
Offensive line
INJURY: Toe
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Darius Slayton
Wide receiver
INJURY: Groin/ calf
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Andrew Thomas
Offensive line
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Tyrone Tracy
Running back
INJURY: Calf
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
Roy Robertson-Harris
Defensive line
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
Cam Skattebo
Running back
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation