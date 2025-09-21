Chiefs vs. Giants: Complete injury report and player status

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take on the New York Giants in their next season outing on Sunday (September 21). Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy had limited participation in practice.(AP)

Here is the full and latest Chiefs injury report, as published by the team’s official website:

Mike Danna

Defensive end

INJURY: Quad

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

Kristian Fulton

Cornerback

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

Jalen Royals

Wide receiver

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Wide receiver

INJURY: Shoulder

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Josh Simmons

Tackle

INJURY: Illness

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Hollywood Brown

Wide receiver

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

Ashton Gillotte

Defensive line

INJURY: Elbow

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

Quarterback

INJURY: Right wrist

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

Charles Omenihu

Defensive end

INJURY: Hand

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

Jawaan Taylor

Tackle

INJURY: Knee/ ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

Drue Tranquill

Linebacker

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

Here is the full and latest Giants injury report, as published by the Chiefs official website:

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Linebacker

INJURY: Calf

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

Chauncey Golston

Linebacker

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

Darius Muasau

Linebacker

INJURY: Concussion/ eye

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

Gunner Olszewski

Wide receiver

INJURY: Back

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Defensive line

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Wan’Dale Robinson

Wide receiver

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Jon Runyan

Offensive line

INJURY: Back

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

John Michael Schmitz

Offensive line

INJURY: Toe

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Darius Slayton

Wide receiver

INJURY: Groin/ calf

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Andrew Thomas

Offensive line

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Tyrone Tracy

Running back

INJURY: Calf

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

Roy Robertson-Harris

Defensive line

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

Cam Skattebo

Running back

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation