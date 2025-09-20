Did Dave Portnoy, top Barstool personality decline $10million offer to attend Saudi event? Here's why

Dave Portnoy declined a $10 million offer to witness a boxing event in Saudi Arabia, claimed popular Barstool personality ‘Big Cat’, whose actual name is Dan Katz. According to him, Saudi officials contacted them and delivered the attractive offer, but the Barstool stars felt that it was too low. Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports

In an interview with Barstool Yak, Katz stated, “By the way, I'm not judging this one either, because Dave and I were once offered and they just didn't reach our price, but we were gonna go,” Daily Mail reported.

He further revealed that the two spoke over phone regarding the offer and they were like “it was a s*** load of travel.”

“'And we were like, Give us like $15 million and we'll do it.' And they were like, 'We can do 10 [million)' and we were like, ‘No’.” Katz added, without clarifying which boxing event that Katz was talking about.

Celebs presence in major sports event

Celebrities are increasingly seen attending Riyadh Season events as Saudi Arabia exerts more and more dominance over the boxing field.

The Saudi Vision 2030 program, which aims to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity both inside and beyond the Middle Eastern nation, includes the yearly festival of cultural and athletic activities known as Riyadh Season.

Just last week, promoter Turki Al-Sheikh recruited video gamer MrBeast and boxing icon Mike Tyson to promote Terence Crawford's bout at Allegiant Stadium on social media.

“Tyson is about to punch me, because thanks to Riyadh Season, Canelo-Crawford is about to happen,” stated MrBeast and Tyson and Al-Sheikh. “It literally starts in an hour. So, after this, you need to go watch it,” the duo added.

Dave Portnoy's current focus

For now, the owner of Barstool Sports likely be worried about other things, like the dwindling viewership of their brand-new morning show, "Wake Up Barstool."

Despite sharing a time slot with the now-canceled FS1 mainstay “Undisputed,” the show's first-week ratings were rather poor. Unfortunately, the second week was bad again.