Will Xavier Worthy play in Week 3 vs. Giants? Chiefs WR injury update

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch during Week 2 of the NFL season on Sunday. However, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy was notably absent from the lineup. Xavier Worthy injury update: Here's when the Chiefs WR will return.(Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Xavier Worthy miss the game?

Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 1 during a collision with teammate Travis Kelce in the Chiefs’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite the severity of the injury, Worthy returned to practice on Thursday, earlier than many had expected.

However, the Chiefs' medical staff chose not to rush his return. He was officially ruled out on Saturday’s final injury report, according to Sports Illustrated. As a result, he missed Sunday’s matchup against Philadelphia.

When will Xavier Worthy return?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are “expecting him to be back next Sunday night against the New York Giants."

His early return to practice suggests that Worthy’s recovery is ahead of schedule, which is a promising sign for both the player and the Chiefs’ offense.

FAQs

Q: Is Xavier Worthy playing for the Chiefs against the Eagles in Week 2?

A: No, Xavier Worthy is officially ruled out due to a shoulder injury, but he could return in Week 3 against the Giants.

Q: What is Xavier Worthy’s injury and recovery timeline?

A: Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 1. He returned to practice early, indicating a quicker recovery, and is expected to play next week.

Q: Who will Patrick Mahomes target with Xavier Worthy out?

A: Mahomes will rely on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Nikko Remigio, and tight end Travis Kelce in the passing game.