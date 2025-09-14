Who is Ricky Hatton's son Campbell and why did he retire from boxing at 24?

Legendary British boxer Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year at the age of 24. The decision came only months before the tragic death of his father, who was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning. Police confirmed the news and said no foul play is suspected in his death. Campbell Hatton had appointed his father, legendary boxer Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton, as his coach in March this year(Instagram)

Ricky, who was one of Britain’s most celebrated fighters, held six world titles across three weight divisions and would have turned 47 next month. He leaves behind three kids, including Campbell, who was once tipped as a future star in boxing before he stepped away.

Who is Campbell Hatton?

According to an Express UK report, Campbell made his professional debut in 2021 and soon earned attention with his aggressive style, much like his father. He secured his first knockout victory against Attila Csereklye later that year. By 2023, he had amassed an unbeaten record of 14 wins.

However, his career took a sharp turn in 2024 when he suffered back-to-back defeats to James Flint. Both losses came by points, and despite showing determination, it was a difficult setback for the young fighter, the Express report added.

Campbell's personal struggles behind retirement

According to another Sky report, in March 2025, Campbell Hatton appointed his father, Ricky, as his trainer. But just four months later, his retirement was confirmed. Sky report quoted Ricky saying that his son was facing struggles inside and outside the ring.

Ricky had said Campbell gave amateurs a shot and later turned pro, adding that after the close fights with Flint, he lost a little bit of his mojo. “Sadly, he also lost one of his best friends, Justin, who passed away at 27 years of age,” he had announced.

Ricky further observed that the emotional toll of it all disheartened Campbell. The deceased fighter had then admitted that he encouraged his son to walk away if the fire was gone.

Since Campbell's retirement, he has now transitioned to being a solar panel installer, but the career change was one that his father felt put his well-being first. Campbell thus retired with a record of 14 wins and 2 losses.

