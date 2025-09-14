Who is Claire Sweeney, Ricky Hatton's ex-girlfriend?

Ricky Hatton’s death at 46 has stunned the boxing world. The British boxing icon was found dead at his home on September 14, the Manchester Evening News reported. As fans continue to mourn the boxer’s death, attention has shifted to his personal life as well. The late boxer’s relationship with actress Claire Sweeney had long been a topic of interest for their followers. Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has died aged 46. (AFP)

According to The Sun, Hatton and Sweeney had known each other for decades before anything romantic happened. The spark came early in 2024 when they met again on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Hatton and Sweeney's relationship

In May 2024, they vacationed in Tenerife together, and soon after, the couple went public. However, it did not last, and by September, the relationship was over.

“Claire and Ricky remain good friends, there has been no fallout between them. They decided they are better off as pals and are no longer romantically together,” a source told MailOnline.

People close to the couple told the media outlet that it came down to how different their lives looked. Sweeney was tied up with work and her career, while Hatton leaned into a looser, more unpredictable rhythm.

Ricky Hatton’s earlier relationship

Before Sweeney, Hatton had been in a relationship with beautician Angela Blemmings. While they split a couple of years back, she stayed part of his circle. Hatton was open about valuing family, especially after reconnecting with loved ones while facing mental health struggles, reports The Sun.

He often retreated to Tenerife, stating that the island felt more like home than Manchester. Friends told the media outlet that it gave him space to breathe, away from the constant pull of fame.

In the ring, Hatton was “The Hitman,” a fierce competitor with belts and unforgettable fights. Out of it, he was honest, often brutally so, about his highs and lows.

News of his death, coming weeks before his 47th birthday, has brought an outpouring of messages. For fans, Hatton’s death leaves a loss that will take a while to subside.

FAQs

Who was Ricky Hatton’s most recent girlfriend?

He was dating actress Claire Sweeney earlier this year before they split.

How long did Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney date?

They were together for about eight months in 2024.

Who was Ricky Hatton’s partner before Claire Sweeney?

He had been in a relationship with beautician Angela Blemmings.

Where did Ricky Hatton travel with Claire Sweeney?

They holidayed in Tenerife in May 2024.

Did Ricky Hatton and Claire Sweeney remain friends?

Yes, sources said they split amicably and stayed on good terms.