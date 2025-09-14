Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming: Where to watch Manchester derby live online & on TV

Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming: The stage is set for the first Manchester derby of the season, with both teams struggling to find form. The two neighbouring heavyweights, with decades of rivalry and unforgettable battles behind them, are set to renew hostilities at the Etihad Stadium. With bragging rights, pride, and crucial points on the line, the clash promises another chapter of high-voltage football drama. Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League: Check Live Streaming details(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's team are off to an underwhelming start to the season after losing 2-0 at home to Tottenham and 2-1 at Brighton to fall already six points behind reigning champions Liverpool as the early-season table shakes out.

On the other hand, a stoppage-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes -- and a disallowed goal for Burnley via semi-automated offside technology -- helped United to a 3-2 home win two weekends ago that was its first victory of any sort this season.

Donnarumma is expected to make his City debut, but United's new goalkeeper Senne Lammens will have to wait for his bow after Amorim said the much-criticised Altay Bayindir will retain his place.

Here are the streaming details between Manchester City and Manchester United Premier League match:

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture take place?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will take place on Sunday, September 14. The match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture take place?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will take place at Etihad Stadium.

Which channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 fixture will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.