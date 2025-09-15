Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals QB to miss at least 3 months amid surgery for turf toe

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football, things are looking cloudy over Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf-toe injury on a play in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Putting a massive question mark on the Bengals offense for the coming weeks, quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury in the second quarter of the game Sunday. He was ruled out of the game, leaving fans worried about the team's playoff hopes.

To add to that worry, on later on Sunday, the Bengals provided an update on Joe Burrow, saying that the 28-year-old LSU alum suffered a Grade 3 turf-toe injury which would require surgery.

It will result in the quarterback missing at least three months, nearing almost half of the Bengals' season.

This story is being updated.