Joe Burrow's recent sighting is nightmare for Bengals; when will he return after turf toe injury

Joe Burrow sustained a turf toe injury with torn ligaments, Jeremy Rauch of Fox19 reported on Sunday. This comes after the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback exited the team's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after getting sacked by edge-rusher Arik Armstead in the second quarter. The 28-year-old, visibly in pain, exited the field with support from trainers. Jake Browning led the Bengals for the rest of their 31-27 loss. Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is helped off the field following an injury in the second quarter (Getty Images via AFP)

The Bengals, it their first update on Burrow's injury, said that the QB had suffered a toe injury. He was ruled out almost immediately.

When did Joe Burrow get injured?

Armstead sacked Burrow for a 5-yard loss at the Bengals' 35-yard line with 9:02 remaining in the first half. He lay down on the field for a while before the medics came in to check him. The two-time Pro Bowler was taken inside the blue medical tent.

Soon, NFL insiders reported that Joe Burrow was spotted wearing crutches, a scary sight for fans. The 28-year-old led the league last season with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns, but has had some significant season-ending injuries in his six year career. He had a knee injury in his rookie season in 2020 where he missed six games and a wrist injury in 2023 that kept him out for the final seven games.

Burrow was 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase against the Jaguars.

When will Joe Burrow return?

Jeff Mueller, an injury expert for DD Fantasy Football, said Burrow's injury may not be as severe as some initially believed. “He was able to push off while walking towards the locker room. I'm thinking Turf Toe > Midfoot injury on this one.”

Moderate turf toe injuries usually require about 4–6 weeks of recovery, while severe cases may keep athletes out for 6–12 weeks.

In contrast, minor midfoot issues often heal within 2–4 weeks, but Lisfranc injuries are far more serious. Moderate cases can take 6–8 weeks to recover, and severe cases may sideline players for 6–12 months.

(With AP inputs)