Joe Burrow injury update: Worst sign for Bengals fans; QB likely to miss time post Jaguars game

Joe Burrow left the Jacksonville Jaguars game, visibly in pain, after being sacked by defensive lineman Arik Armstead early in the second quarter on Sunday. He was seen holding his ankle before the training staff assisted him. In dangerous scenes for the Bengals fans, Burrow was seen struggling to walk on his own. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) goes for the loose ball with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Jake Browning replaced Burrow with the Bengals trailing Jacksonville 14-7.

When did Joe Burrow get injured?

The injury occurred on a second-and-20 play when Burrow was sacked by Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead. He stayed on the ground as trainers rushed over, then limped off the field and went into the medical tent before being escorted to the locker room. Burrow had gone 8-of-14 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Bengals fans were frustrated after Burrow's injury. “Joe Burrow can’t even walk, he needs to people by his side just to get to the locker room 💔Yeah, this is a horrible sign for Bengals fans, this isn’t good at all,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Can the #Bengals not afford a medical cart?? They’re making Joe Burrow walk to the lockeroom and he can’t even walk, he’s limping. Poverty franchise 🤦🏼‍♂️” another fan tweeted.

