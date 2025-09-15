Joe Burrow injury: Jake Browning could be Bengals' QB for next few games; scary update for fans

Joe Burrow's injury is worse than it actually appears. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback left the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and is questionable to return, the team said in its latest update. However, NFL insiders and reporters noted that the 28-year-old was seen limping towards the locker room. He could not walk on his own. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grimaces after being sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91)(AP)

Jake Browning replaced Burrow, with Cincinnati trailing 10-17 at halftime.

When did Joe Burrow get injured?

Burrow was injured with 8:36 left in the second quarter after a tackle. The two-time Pro Bowler could be seen pointing towards his left foot. He was in tears.

The medical team immediately rushed towards Burrow. He was taken to the medical tent and then moved to the locker room. The 28-year-old put an arm on the shoulder of a medical staff member.

At the time of his injury, Burrow was 7-of-13 passing for 76 yards and a first-quarter touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase.

Heading into Sunday's game, Burrow had completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 19,114 yards and 141 touchdowns to 46 interceptions. He was named Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 when he guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl and received the award again last season.

Jake Browning takes over

With Burrow out, Browning took over the Bengals' offense. Before Sunday, the 29-year-old appeared in 12 games, including seven starts in 2023. He went 4-3 in those games with a 70.4 completion percentage to go with 12 TDs and 7 INTs. Browning was originally an undrafted player out of Washington.

Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning

HB: Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks

WR1: Ja'Marr Chase, Jermaine Burton

WR2: Tee Higgins, Mitchell Tinsley

WR3: Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones

TE: Drew Sample, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy

LT: Orlando Brown Jr., Cody Ford

LG: Dylan Fairchild, Jalen Rivers

C: Ted Karras, Matt Lee

RG: Lucas Patrick, Dalton Risner

RT: Amarius Mims, Cody Ford

Defense

LDE: Joseph Ossai, Shemar Stewart

DT1: T.J. Slaton Jr., McKinnley Jackson

DT2: B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., Howard Cross III

RDE: Trey Hendrickson, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample

LB1: Logan Wilson, Barrett Carter

LB2: Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks, Shaka Heyward

NCB: Dax Hill, Josh Newton

CB1: Cam Taylor-Britt, Marco Wilson

CB2: DJ Turner II, DJ Ivey

S1: Geno Stone, Tycen Anderson

S2: Jordan Battle, PJ Jules

Special Teams

P: Ryan Rehkow

K: Evan McPherson

LS: William Wagner

H: Ryan Rehkow

PR: Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton

KOR: Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton