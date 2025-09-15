Joe Burrow injury: Jake Browning could be Bengals' QB for next few games; scary update for fans
Joe Burrow's injury is worse than it actually appears. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback left the Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and is questionable to return, the team said in its latest update. However, NFL insiders and reporters noted that the 28-year-old was seen limping towards the locker room. He could not walk on his own.
Jake Browning replaced Burrow, with Cincinnati trailing 10-17 at halftime.
When did Joe Burrow get injured?
Burrow was injured with 8:36 left in the second quarter after a tackle. The two-time Pro Bowler could be seen pointing towards his left foot. He was in tears.
The medical team immediately rushed towards Burrow. He was taken to the medical tent and then moved to the locker room. The 28-year-old put an arm on the shoulder of a medical staff member.
At the time of his injury, Burrow was 7-of-13 passing for 76 yards and a first-quarter touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase.
Heading into Sunday's game, Burrow had completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 19,114 yards and 141 touchdowns to 46 interceptions. He was named Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 when he guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl and received the award again last season.
Jake Browning takes over
With Burrow out, Browning took over the Bengals' offense. Before Sunday, the 29-year-old appeared in 12 games, including seven starts in 2023. He went 4-3 in those games with a 70.4 completion percentage to go with 12 TDs and 7 INTs. Browning was originally an undrafted player out of Washington.
Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart
Offense
QB: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning
HB: Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks
WR1: Ja'Marr Chase, Jermaine Burton
WR2: Tee Higgins, Mitchell Tinsley
WR3: Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones
TE: Drew Sample, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy
LT: Orlando Brown Jr., Cody Ford
LG: Dylan Fairchild, Jalen Rivers
C: Ted Karras, Matt Lee
RG: Lucas Patrick, Dalton Risner
RT: Amarius Mims, Cody Ford
Defense
LDE: Joseph Ossai, Shemar Stewart
DT1: T.J. Slaton Jr., McKinnley Jackson
DT2: B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins Jr., Howard Cross III
RDE: Trey Hendrickson, Myles Murphy, Cam Sample
LB1: Logan Wilson, Barrett Carter
LB2: Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks, Shaka Heyward
NCB: Dax Hill, Josh Newton
CB1: Cam Taylor-Britt, Marco Wilson
CB2: DJ Turner II, DJ Ivey
S1: Geno Stone, Tycen Anderson
S2: Jordan Battle, PJ Jules
Special Teams
P: Ryan Rehkow
K: Evan McPherson
LS: William Wagner
H: Ryan Rehkow
PR: Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton
KOR: Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton