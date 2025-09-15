Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Did Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs vs Eagles game? New clip hints at 'sneaky' entry

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 07:38 am IST

Taylor Swift, usually very visible when attending NFL games, seemingly flew under the radar for Eagles v Chiefs, leaving fans to wonder if she was there. 

Taylor Swift's attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game this Sunday was highly anticipated, but the pop sensation was nowhere to be seen. This was a stark departure from Swift's otherwise highly public appearances at NFL matches, leading many to wonder whether she was even present.

Taylor Swift had missed the Kansas City Chiefs' game in Brazil.(AP)
Notably, Swift had given the Chiefs season opening game, which took place in Brazil, a miss. Moreover, the 35-year-old singer's good friend, Selena Gomez, is set to marry at the end of this month, leading many to think that Swift might have given the game a miss to prepare for the upcoming event. However, videos from the Chiefs game suggests that Swift might have been present – but it was very much low-key.

What video shows

The video, captioned “Taylor Swift stuns at Chiefs game”, does not show the singer herself. However, it shows a wide screen, being deliberately rolled, as though to hide someone or something.

Many fans theorized that Swift was the one likely behind the screen. The screen was surrounded by security and reminded many fans of how Swift would be wheeled to the stage in a ‘cleaning cart’ during her Eras tour.

Also Read | 'Out of ideas': Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes face backlash as Chiefs offence struggles against Eagles

Why Swift chose to go with the subtlety remains in doubt, with some speculating that she might have a new look for her upcoming Life of a Showgirl album. “She probably has a new look for the album release,” one quipped, while another added, “That’s the life of a showgirl.”

What reports said

Meanwhile, two reports have confirmed that Swift was indeed in attendance at the Arrowhead stadium during the Chiefs defeat to Eagles.

A source told E! that Swift was there, and People confirmed the news as well. This was Swift's first appearance at a Chiefs game following her engagement to the team's Tight End Travis Kelce.

