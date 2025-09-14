Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole reacts to engagement with Taylor Swift: ‘Oh no…’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took everyone by storm when they announced their engagement last month following two years of dating. Fans and celebrities from both the entertainment and sports worlds have poured in with warm wishes and congratulations for the couple since then. As everyone celebrates the happy couple, one person seems not to be enjoying this moment as much. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced her engagement after two years of dating.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole reacts

Despite being radio silent on the matter on all public platforms, Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, was forced into reacting to this development when she was stopped by the Daily Mail as she attended a House of Champion event in Los Angeles. "Oh, no, no, no. But I'm really happy to be here at Champion, though!" she replied when asked to comment on the matter.

Nicole is a model, sports broadcaster, and influencer who boasts over 846,000 followers on Instagram, MARCA reported.

"I love a very honest man," the 33-year-old had shared with E! when asked about her ideal guy. "A man of really great character. Someone who likes to have fun. Spontaneous, great relationship with their family, has really good girlfriends. The list is long!"

Kelce-Nicole relationship history

Nicole and Kelce first started seeing each other in 2017. The pair went through a rough patch in 2020 before officially calling it quits in 2022. "I would never say that I was supporting her," Kelce said during a January 2023 appearance on The Pivot Podcast while reacting to a rumor that he forced her to pay for half of everything when they dated. "She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career." The exact reason for their breakup is still unknown.

Details of the Kelce-Swift wedding remain hidden as of now. All wedding planning would likely take a backstep during the Kansa City Chiefs’ playoff games, although fans continue to speculate on the nuptials.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta