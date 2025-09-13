Travis Kelce on brink of cementing NFL legacy as major career milestones draw closer

Travis Kelce, the celebrated tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is solidifying his status as one of the best athletes in the legacy of the NFL. Kelce, now 35 years old, is approaching the final stretch of some career milestones that will put him into the company of icons before him. Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is approaching the final stretch of some career milestones which will put his name alongside some of the NFL greats(Getty Images via AFP)

The consistency of Travis Kelce and his relationship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has kept him entrenched in the Kansas City Chiefs' main lineup. Now he is nearing some big franchise records in receptions, touchdowns, and Super Bowl performances, as reported by Arrowhead Addict.

Career receptions: Chasing the Top 10

According to Arrowhead Addict, Kelce currently has 1,006 career regular-season receptions, ranking 14th all-time. He is just 19 catches away from overtaking Isaac Bruce for 13th place and 26 shy of surpassing Steve Smith to move into 12th.

The bigger milestone lies slightly further ahead. With 65 more receptions, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end can pass Reggie Wayne and break into the coveted top 10 for career receptions, a feat only a handful have achieved. Given that Kelce has never had fewer than 92 receptions in a season with Mahomes as a starter, he could realistically achieve this before the 2025 season concludes, the report added.

Career touchdowns: Climbing the charts

Touchdowns are another marker where Travis Kelce is making history. He has a total of 78 career regular-season reception touchdowns (37th all-time). One more and he will be tied with Harold Carmichael and Charley Taylor.

To get into the Top 30, he just needs five more touchdowns, which would put him on par with Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, and Brandon Marshall. With his ability to score and Mahomes' ability to pinpoint the ball, he could easily enter that elite territory.

Super Bowl glory: Eyeing Jerry Rice

As per another Sports Casting report, the most enticing milestone awaiting Travis Kelce is in the Super Bowl. With 31 career catches in the championship game, he is only three away from tying Jerry Rice’s record of 33. Four receptions would give Kelce the outright lead in Super Bowl receptions, placing him in the history books forever.

Kelce, the Sports Casting report stated, has been a consistent Super Bowl performer, recording no fewer than six receptions in each of his appearances. While Jerry Rice’s eight Super Bowl touchdowns and 589 receiving yards remain unmatched, Kelce is etching out his own legacy on football’s biggest stage.

FAQs

Q: How many career receptions does Travis Kelce have?

A: Kelce currently has 1,006 career regular-season receptions.

Q: How many Super Bowl catches does Kelce need to break Jerry Rice’s record?

A: He needs four receptions to pass Rice’s 33.

Q: Where does Kelce stand in career touchdowns?

A: With 78 touchdowns, he is 37th all-time and just five away from entering the top 30.