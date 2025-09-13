Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Eagles game on Sunday?

Taylor Swift’s relationship and, now, engagement with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce has been the talk of the town ever since the pair was first spotted together two years back. Swift’s contributions towards boosting the league’s viewer base are truly undeniable, with many of her fans now eagerly tuning into games to see if Swift makes an appearance. Taylor Swift skipped the Kansas City Chiefs game in Brazil.(AP)

As the Chiefs prepare to equalize the score after last season’s devastating Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, many fans are now speculating on whether Swift will be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (September 14) to support her man from the front ranks.

Will Swift be in attendance?

Although there has been no official confirmation on the matter, fans do hope to see Taylor make an appearance in the VIP stand this Sunday, given her relatively relaxed personal schedule this month. As the pop star gears up for the release of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl in early October, this could be her last chance to express public support for Kelce by joining him at one of his games before things get really busy.

“She’s not nearly as busy as she was when she was on tour,” chairman and CEO Clark Hunt told Entertainment Tonight in August. “She’s a great fan, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see her at most of the games.” Even team president Mark Donovan expressed faith in seeing Swift attend Chiefs games more regularly this season earlier in August, as reported by Parade.

However, Swift could also skip out on the game as she did in the Chiefs’ season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. As of now, the only likely reason for Swift to skip out on the game would be due to Selena Gomez’s impending nuptials to Benny Blanco, an event that’s reportedly set to take place sometime this month. Fans are still hopeful, however, that given the game’s at-home location, Swift would be more likely to attend.

Relationship and engagement

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked together in September 2023, followed by an appearance at one of his games where Swift was seated next to Kelce’s mother, as reported by Forbes. Since then, the pair have gone on to express their fondness for each other quite publicly.

After two years of dating, the pair formally announced their engagement on social media last month.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta