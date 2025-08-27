Where did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged? Know here

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, the couple confirmed Tuesday in a joint Instagram post. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, sharing photos of the Kansas City Chiefs star proposing in a garden filled with pink and white flowers. One shot showed him getting down on one knee, while another highlighted the ring on the Cruel Summer hitmaker's hand. A clip of the 35-year-old's track So High School played over the post. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after a proposal in a flower-filled garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. The couple shared the news on Instagram.(@taylorswift/Instagram)

Where did they get engaged?

Kelce’s father, Ed, told News 5 Cleveland his son popped the question nearly two weeks ago in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, just outside Kansas City. When asked about the engagement being made public, he said, “Whenever Taylor says so.”

The duo began dating in 2023 after Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce had shared on his New Heights podcast that he wanted to give her his phone number, but didn’t get the chance at the show.

Swift is a 14-time Grammy winner and the only artist with four Album of the Year awards. Kelce, also 35, is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs and one of the league’s top tight ends. Their engagement post quickly drew more than 17 million likes, and the NFL publicly congratulated them.

President Donald Trump, who once posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” online, told reporters Tuesday, “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person.”

On an episode of New Heights, the podcast Kelce co-hosts alongside his brother Jason Kelce, Swift opened up about how they got together and what life has been like ever since.

Early in the show, the Blank Space singer was asked why she decided to appear on a podcast that mainly targets sports fans. “This podcast got me a boyfriend,” she said, teasing Kelce for turning the show into his “personal dating app” to reach her.

Before they ever met, Kelce had shared on the podcast that he went to one of Swift’s concerts and was disappointed he couldn’t meet her. The concert took place at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs. The Midnights songstress explained that the Chiefs' tight end assumed his role on the team would get him backstage.

She laughed and added, “Because he knows the elevator lady, he thought he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room. That’s how it works in 1973.”