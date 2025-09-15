Eagles' false start caught on camera; spark foul cries against tush push - ‘What are refs doing?’

Philadelphia Eagles players' false start was caught on camera, during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It sparked foul cries against the tush push. Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off at the Arrowhead Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

Eagles and Chiefs met for the first time since the Super Bowl matchup last season, which saw the Eagles emerge victorious. The two sides played today's NFL game at the Arrowhead Stadium, and the score was 20-17 in favor of the Eagles at the end.

Now, the video from the game today has sparked outrage among fans. “Both of the Eagles guards just got caught in 4K false starting on the tush push once again,” the clip shared on X says.

Fans react to video

Several X users commented below the video, with one person saying “And false start again to give them a first down.” Another commented, “So basically the Eagles are cheating with the tush push. They did it again BTW.”

Also Read | Is there double overtime in NFL? New rules for regular and postseason games explained

Yet another person said, “Yeah I don’t wanna hear a peep about the refs being for the Chiefs.”

False start rules explained

NFL describes a false start as one where “the ball has been placed ready for play, and, prior to the snap, an offensive player who has assumed a set position moves in such a way as to simulate the start of a play, or if an offensive player who is in motion makes a sudden movement toward the line of scrimmage.”

“Any quick abrupt movement by a single offensive player, or by several offensive players in unison, which simulates the start of the snap, is a false start, and the official shall blow the whistle immediately, whether the snap is made or there is a reaction by the defense,” the rulebook adds.

The penalty for a false start is loss of five yards from the line of scrimmage, and the foul is enforced prior to the snap.