Travis Kelce mad at Mahomes; says ‘I am sick of this’ as Chiefs struggle vs Eagles - Watch

Travis Kelce was frustrated with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense on Sunday. At one point in the blockbuster Chiefs vs Eagles game, with the home team trailing 10-7, the tight end was spotted mouthing at the sideline. He even went on to throw his helmet. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs for a first down as Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) defends(AP)

Coming off an upset loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their Brazil opener, the Chiefs were desperate to bounce back. However, Jalen Hurts and co dominated Mahomes' side throughout the Week 2 matchup.

Emotions were pretty high in the first quarter. Cameras from Fox Sports caught Kelce boiling over on the sideline, tossing his helmet and even saying, “I am sick of this s**t.”

At the time of writing this story, the Eagles led 20-10. Kelce, himself, was not at his usual best. The TE dropped a potential touchdown into the hands of Andrew Mukuba in the end zone, who returned it 41 yards before he was wiped out by Josh Simmons.

Kelce's drop-turned-interception was worth negative-7.1 points, per rbsdm.com. It moved the Chiefs' winning probability from 53% to 24%.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was also visibly upset on the sidelines. After the loss against the Chargers, he had said: “It's an emotional game. That's part of it. The guys pull for each other, they get after each other. That's all part of it. When guys do good, they jump around. It's all part of it. Time and place for everything.”

“There are no excuses, for any of us, what took place,” Reid added. “We’ve got to do better bringing energy for sure.”

Mahomes, too, was frustrated.

“You have to learn from the mistakes you make. That's part of playing the game,” he said after the Chargers game. “You learn from your failures, just like you learn from the positive things you do, and then you come back and play better football this week, and it's going to take our best football to go out there and get a win.”