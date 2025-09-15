'Out of ideas': Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes face backlash as Chiefs offence struggles against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles rematch on Sunday saw the Chiefs' offense struggle- and the fans had one person to blame, head coach Andy Reid, who calls the offensive plays for the Chiefs. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.(AP)

It all started with the second quarter after the Chiefs took a 10-7 lead over the Super Bowl champions after a rare rushing touchdown from QB Patrick Mahomes. But since then, the Chiefs' offence struggled, and the Eagles took a 13-10 lead halfway into the third quarter.

Fans were frustrated with how the offense let the advantage get away from him. Patrick Mahomes looked lackluster, while Andy Reid, as some fans said, looked '"out of ideas." Many thought it was Reid's play-calling that was responsible.

“Andy Reid must self-reflect if Worthy and Rice return and the offense still struggle. IMO. It's time he hires an outside OC and stops calling plays,” one user said.

“Andy Reid is more afraid of the Chiefs offense than Nick Siriani is,” wrote another.

“We sure Andy Reid isn’t calling this offense with the conservative play calling and 3rd and long coward runs,” said another.

“Build a statue of a top 4 all-time coach Andy Reid. Having said that it's week 2 and it looks like he's lost the locker room,” said another.

“Andy Reid is out of f****** ideas on short yardage and cannot stock the offence with a RB or FB who can pick up a couple yards at will,” one angry fan said.

The woes continued for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes into the fourth quarter, as Patrik Mahomes was intercepted at the 13:07 mark on a 10-yard play. It led to a Eagles turnover, Andrew Mukuba finds the ball and returns it 41 yards. It would have been an Eagles TD on Chiefs play, but for Josh Simmons, who prevented it from going into the end zone.

