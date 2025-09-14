Tom Brady comments on Chiefs’ weak offensive line, need for a left tackle as Patrick Mahomes struggles

Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner, discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ issues with developing a strong offensive line and how quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dealt with it. The former New England Patriots star seemed to be able to relate to Mahomes’s dilemma and the stress that comes with such a situation. Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired Hall of Fame New England Patriot player Tom Brady talks with Brian Hoyer during the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The G.O.A.T appeared on FS1’s ‘The Herd’ and gave his candid opinion on the struggling Chiefs offense line.

"They've been trying to find a left tackle at that position for a long time in that offense, and it's a challenge because it affects the way the quarterback feels," Brady said on ‘The Herd’.

"Can I really sit back there, and do I trust my teammates up front to be able to protect me long enough so that I could see down the field to read the coverage and then make a very decisive, accurate throw?" he said. "So he's got to find a way to overcome that, and he has, in so many ways. Despite his stats being down a little bit last year, I still think he had an incredible season. They won 15 games."

Mahomes and the Chiefs

Despite multiple injuries and poor play performance, the Chiefs’ offensive line ranked as the seventh-best unit in the league, as listed by Pro Football Focus. As per Tom Brady, a major portion of the credit for this achievement goes to Mahomes for his pre-snap reads.

"I think Patrick really understands the game and [coverage] combinations like that as well," Brady said.

The Chiefs attempted to fill the gaps and take on a left tackle when they drafted Ohio State’s Josh Simmons as a first-round pick in this year’s draft. Despite contributing to a Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, he was made the starting left tackle to open this year. After making two starts at left tackle last season, Kingsley Suamataia also started at left guard.

The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the reigning defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday, September 14.

By Stuti Gupta