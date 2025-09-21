NFL Week 3 Sunday schedule: Kickoff times, locations, and streaming details

The NFL 2025 regular season has now entered its third week. Given all that’s happened up until now, it’s only valid for fans to be all the more excited as teams head into Sunday Night Football on September 21. Spectators attend an NFL football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(AP)

Here is the full schedule for this Sunday, as per the official NFL website:

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

1:30 PM ET

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Stream on FOX

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

1:30 PM ET

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Stream on FOX

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:30 PM ET

Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Stream on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings

1:30 PM ET

US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stream on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

1:30 PM ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Stream on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

1:30 PM ET

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stream on FOX

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:30 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Stream on FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

1:30 PM ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Stream on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders

1:30 PM ET

Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

Stream on FOX

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM ET

Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Stream on CBS

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

4:05 PM ET

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Stream on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

4:25 PM ET

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Stream on FOX

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

4:25 PM ET

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Stream on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

8:20 PM ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Stream on NBC

"Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams,” says the official NFL website. “NFL Network -- including 21 live preseason games -- is available across devices with NFL+, and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors' apps and sites and NFL platforms.”

All games will also be available to stream on NFL+.