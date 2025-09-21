NFL Week 3 Sunday schedule: Kickoff times, locations, and streaming details
Here is the full schedule for the Sunday Night Football on September 21.
The NFL 2025 regular season has now entered its third week. Given all that’s happened up until now, it’s only valid for fans to be all the more excited as teams head into Sunday Night Football on September 21.
Here is the full schedule for this Sunday, as per the official NFL website:
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
1:30 PM ET
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Stream on FOX
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns
1:30 PM ET
Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
Stream on FOX
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:30 PM ET
Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Stream on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
1:30 PM ET
US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stream on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
1:30 PM ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Stream on CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
1:30 PM ET
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Stream on FOX
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:30 PM ET
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Stream on FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
1:30 PM ET
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Stream on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders
1:30 PM ET
Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
Stream on FOX
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 PM ET
Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Stream on CBS
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks
4:05 PM ET
Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Stream on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
4:25 PM ET
Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Stream on FOX
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
4:25 PM ET
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Stream on FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
8:20 PM ET
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Stream on NBC
"Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams,” says the official NFL website. “NFL Network -- including 21 live preseason games -- is available across devices with NFL+, and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors' apps and sites and NFL platforms.”
All games will also be available to stream on NFL+.