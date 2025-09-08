Punch Bowl Social shooting: What happened in Cleveland-based outlet? Shooter reports emerge

A shooting incident reportedly took place on Sunday at the Punch Bowl Social in Cleveland, Ohio, updates from the Citizen app showed. Shooting reports came out of Punch Bowl Social, Cleveland on Sunday(Punch Bowl Social)

The purported incident took place at Main Ave & W 10th St. Firefighters reportedly were told that multiple people had been shot, at which time the cops were informed as well. Citizen app shared that two people had been critically injured and were shifted, while three were non-critically hurt and were being treated at the scene.

The suspect reportedly remains at large, and cops are continuing their search. Police are yet to issue an official statement about the incident.

More updates on the incident

Citizen app shared more updates from the situation which is developing at the moment. Police are reportedly investigating a witness report that the suspect ditched an automatic weapon on the tracks near the scene. They are also reportedly looking into leads that the suspect fled northeast towards the railroad tracks.

Cops also are reportedly checking the front of the Punch Bowl Social for additional evidence, including shell casings, Citizen app shared in an update. A later update noted that cops had found shell casings, and the area was being cordoned off.

The latest update shared stated that cops are coordinating a drone deployment. They are reportedly coordinating with Cuyahoga to deploy a drone near the Port Authority tracks to assist in the search.

Worries surface amid reports of shooting

While no official confirmation has come yet, some people expressed worries over the reports of shooting. One person on X said “Oh my God I just heard from my girlfriend in Cleveland; there’s a shooting in The Flats at Punch Bowl Social! Be safe, friends.”

Another remarked, “And a shooting at the Punch Bowl!”

Punch Bowl Social is a restaurant and bar that boasts of the ‘best rooftop view’ in the Flats. The news of the shooting at Punch Bowl comes after the incident at the Alas Locas sports bar near Cleveland, Texas, where an individual opened fire, killing one and wounding five.