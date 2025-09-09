Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
What happened at Battle Creek Central High School? School district issues statement amid shooting, active shooter report

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 02:07 am IST

Reports of a shooting near Battle Creek Central HS led to lockdowns at multiple schools Monday. The school said there’s no ongoing threat as police probe.

Reports of an active shooter and a possible shooting near Battle Creek Central High School in Battle Creek, Michigan on Monday sparked lockdowns in multiple local schools, the Battle Creek School District said in a statement.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
In a statement posted on Facebook, it was reported that Battle Creek Central High School, along with BC STEM and Ann J. Kellogg Elementary School, were placed on lockdown after reports of a shooting outside the school.

The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the incident, and there is no active danger to the school community, the school said.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we are taking this matter very seriously. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and will share updates as more information becomes available," the school added in the statement.

What Happened At Battle Creek Central High School?

According to Josh Sanchez, a reporter with local news channel Wood TV, one person was involved in an interaction with two groups and suffered minor injuries.

The school also confirmed that there was no life-threatening injury to anyone involved in the incident. As of now, it is not confirmed if any shots were fired.

This story is being updated.

