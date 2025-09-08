Philadelphia: Woman's caught-on-camera execution-style murder shocks Center City residents, person in custody

A shocking video that has surfaced on social media has captured the execution-style murder of a woman in Center City, Philadelphia. The shooting took place just before 6 pm at the corner of 12th and Chestnut streets, in front of a 7-Eleven, on Friday, September 5, according to 6 ABC. One person is in custody. Philadelphia: Woman shot dead in broad daylight, person in custody (Pexel - representational image)

Casey Boultinghouse, who lives in the area, recalled hearing gunfire while headline out for a bike ride. "This is not the area that you typically hear things like this happening," Boultinghouse said. "That's when I just was outside my door and heard that and just started riding down Chestnut."

The woman was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital about 90 minutes after the crime, police said. She has not been named.

Haunting video surfaces

Video of the incident, which has surfaced on X, appears to show three people involved. One woman seems to be trying to pull a man away from another woman. The man is seen pointing the gun at the woman on the ground just moments later.

A witness can be heard saying in the video, "Oh my God!"

It is unclear how the people in the video were connected and what led to the shooting. Cops are trying to determine if one of the women were armed and whether the gun was snatched from her during the altercation.

"They hauled the girl off in the ambulance - that happened really quick," Boultinghouse said. "The hospitals are right around here. That happened pretty quick. Hauled her off. She was getting loaded up when I got here."

At least two shots were fired, according to evidence markers at the scene. Some witnesses claimed that the individuals may have been part of the homeless community.

One witness, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 that the woman was shot six times. "She was fighting with the homeless guy outside the store," the man said. "That woman took a gun out and she had a gun but then the homeless guy took the gun from the woman. He shot the woman at least six times."

The witness said that people in the area quickly ran inside the 7-Eleven to take cover amid the gunfire.