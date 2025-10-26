Lincoln University shooting: At least 4 injured in mass shooting at homecoming event in Pennsylvania; first details here

A mass shooting was reported at Lincoln University near Oxford, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. As per reports, at least four people have been injured in the shooting, which took place during homecoming celebrations. Cops did not release a motive for the shooting. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

Initial reports claimed that at least one person was shot on campus during the Homecoming tailgate and yardfest event, CBS News Philadelphia reported, citing sources. However, as per ABC6 Action News reported that multiple people had been shot, saying at least four were hit by bullets and were in various conditions. They were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

The shooting reportedly took place near the school's football field.

“Shooting at Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Multiple people have been shot. Law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene. The campus is currently under lockdown as authorities search for the suspect. Students and residents in the area are urged to stay indoors and follow police instructions. Updates will follow as more information becomes available,” an independent reporter wrote on Facebook.

People were advised to avoid the area as well. Baltimore Pike is shut down as cops are investigating the matter. Local reports indicated that the hunt was on for the suspect and cops have not released any information about a possible motive, or details of who they are looking for.

The shooting reportedly happened just after 9 pm with cops responding around 9:15. CBS News Philadelphia spoke to a witness who said they saw another person get CPR. Local reports also suggested that some people had gotten trampled while trying to flee the gunfire, but there has been no confirmation of the same.

Worries rise amid shooting report

When the initial reports of the shooting broke, people took to social media to express concerns. “Praying for the shooting victims at Lincoln University,” one person wrote on Facebook. “My kids are there,” one person replied.

“Oh my gosh! Praying for the Lincoln campus. This happened around 9:15. I left around 7:15. Praying the gunshot victims will recover sooner than later,” a person wrote on X. Yet another remarked, “They started shooting up at Lincoln University.”