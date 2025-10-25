Howard University shooting: At least 4 shot near DC campus during homecoming weekend

A shooting incident took place near Howard University in Washington DC on Friday, police said. At least four people were shot, The Guardian reported. Cops had responded to shots being fired at 8.23pm on the 600 block of Howard Place, near the university’s Yard and the School of Architecture building. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

“Shooting investigation in the area of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, NW,” DC Police Department had said on X, while advising others to avoid the area. They followed it up with an update saying “The scene is secure.”

The shooting incident took place as many descended on the campus for homecoming celebrations. Cops had responded to shots being fired at 8.23pm on the 600 block of Howard Place, near the university’s Yard and the School of Architecture building.

One person is in critical condition while another is in serious condition, The Guardian also reported. Police have not confirmed the total number of injuries. DC Police Traffic had also issued an advisory on social media amid the shooting. “Attn: Shooting Investigation Road Closures (no vehicular or pedestrian traffic) until further notice,” they wrote on X, listing out the roads below. They include 2300 -2500 Blocks of Georgia Ave NW, 700 - 800 Blocks of Barry Pl NW, 600 Block of Howard Pl NW, and 2300 Block of 6th St NW.

Visuals from shooting site

Videos shared online showed heavy police presence in the area. One clip appeared to show a person being detained.

Another video showed a portion of the street blocked off, with several cops present in the area.

The person sharing the video wrote “Unbelievable. I was attending a Howard University alumni event and got a campus alert of an active shooter after gunfire erupted near campus. Prayerfully it looks like no deaths. It’s insane that this happened on such a nice day.”

Notably, Howard University's 2025 Homecoming is from October 19-26. Events on Friday include a Homecoming Kick Off and a Greek Step Show. There are many events scheduled for Saturday as well. The shooting comes even as President Donald Trump has had the National Guard in DC to deter crime.