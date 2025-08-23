1700 National Guard troops to be deployed across 19 states - Here's a complete list

About 1,700 National Guard troops will mobilize in 19 states in the coming weeks, FOX News reported on Friday, citing sources. This comes as the Trump administration, particularly the Department of Homeland Security, has declared a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration and crime. Members of the National Guard stand near a Humvee outside of Union Station(REUTERS)

FOX News cited documents to further add that troop activations have been planned for at least 19 states, with Texas being hit the most. Operations will take place from August through November.

“The National Guard soldiers being mobilized will effectively serve as a support pillar to a sweeping federal interagency effort, while also serving as a visible deterrent force,” a US Defense official told the outlet.

Only earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said he would probably expand his crackdown to Chicago. He noted that violent crime is out of control in Washington, DC and the Illinois metro is in a similar state.

"It was horrible and Mayor Bowser better get her act straight or she won't be mayor very long, because we'll take it over with the federal government, run it like it's supposed to be run," Trump told reporters, referring to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Recent statistics, which Trump dismissed, show crime has declined in the US capital since a 2023 peak.

"Chicago is a mess," Trump said, deriding its mayor. "And we'll straighten that one out probably next."

Trump said some of his supporters in Chicago have been "screaming for us to come."

"I did great with the Black vote, as you know, and they want something to happen," he said. "So I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York."

Here are the states where National Guard troops are being activated

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

Ohio

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wyoming

(With inputs from Reuters)