Pennsylvania airport PA system hacked; anti-Trump and pro-Hamas messages played

An unauthorized user recently hacked a public address system at the Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) in Pennsylvania to blast political messages and anti-Trump statements, Fox News reported. The hacker, who identified himself as “Cyber Islam,” used expletives to address US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Turkish Cyber Islam hacker hacks PA system at Pennsylvania airport to blast anti-Trump messages: ‘Free Palestine’(AFP)

PA system at Pennsylvania airport hacked

According to HIA officials, after gaining access to the public address (PA) system, the hacker played an unauthorized recorded message for about 10 minutes. "Free Palestine" and "F**k Netanyahu and Trump" were among other things the hacker said over the speaker, per the outlet.

“Turkish hacker Cyber Islam was here,” the unauthorized user added. The airport later assured that the unsolicited announcement only contained a “political message”, and that the hacker did not threaten the passengers or the airline employees.

However, as for cautionary measures, HIA officials conducted a thorough search of a Delta flight that was boarding at the time of the unexpected incident. Airoort spokesperson Scott Miller told the media that the PA system was shut off quickly as police rushed to the scene for investigation, as per the New York Post.

Similar incident at Canada’s Kelowna airport

According to the NY Post, a similar incident was reported at Kelowna International Airport in Canada, where screens were hacked to display pro-Hamas messages.

Also read: Two officers of Pennsylvania State Police shot while responding to a theft

The airport authorities told CNN that a third party gained unauthorized access to its flight information display screens and PA system. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Transport Canada, and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority are currently investigating the matter.

FAQs:

What happened at the Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania?

An unauthorized user hacked a public address system to blast anti-Trump and anti-Netanyahu statements at the Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania.

What is a public address system at an airport?

An airport public address (PA) system is an electronic network of microphones, amplifiers, and speakers used to broadcast information to passengers and staff.

What happened at Kelowna International Airport in Canada?

After gaining unauthorized access to the flight information display screens and PA system at Kelowna International Airport in Canada, hackers displayed pro-Hamas messages in public.