Two officers of Pennsylvania State Police shot while responding to a theft

Two Pennsylvania police officers were wounded and a suspect was shot dead in a shooting incident at a highway in Franklin County on Wednesday. The authorities said that the two troopers were taken to a hospital after the incident. Following the incident, the two troopers were rushed to the Wellspan York Hospital, where they were in critical condition.(AFP/Representational Image)

In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Police said that they responded to a theft at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin County at around 6:11 pm, according to a new report by CBS News.

The suspects fled to the Interstate 81, and the troopers chased them. Following this, the spike strip was put down, which stopped the vehicle at exit 3.

While two female suspects obeyed the police and got out of the vehicle, a third suspect opened fire at the troopers and wounded two of them. The troopers reportedly shot back and killed the suspect on the spot.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took to his social media to react to the incident and said that he and his wife were praying for the officers. “Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe,” he wrote in the post on X.

Official authorities also asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.

In a statement, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President Stephen Polishan said, "Please join the PSTA in praying for these brave troopers and their families.” He said that each day the troopers go to work prepared to give “their last full measure”. “We can never thank them enough for their incredible bravery," he added.

The shooting took place in the southern Franklin County, which is about 135 kilometres northwest of Baltimore. The State police have said that there is no threat to the public, but the scene “remains very active.”