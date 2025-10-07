Indian student shot dead: Texas man arrested over murder of Pole Chandrashekar in US

Richard Florez, 28, was arrested in Texas for allegedly murdering Pole Chandrashekar, 27, at a Fort Worth gas station.
A 28-year-old Texas man was arrested over the murder of Pole Chandrashekar, a student from the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad, on Friday night while working at a Fort Worth gas station in Denton, Texas.
The suspect, identified as Richard Florez from North Richland Hills, allegedly shot Chandrashekar, 27, while he was working a part-time shift, then fled the scene before being apprehended by officers, police said.
After the shooting, Florez fired at another vehicle about a mile away without injuring anyone, and later crashed into a gate while attempting to enter a nearby residence on Meadowbrook Drive, police added.