Indian student shot dead: Texas man arrested over murder of Pole Chandrashekar in US

A 28-year-old Texas man was arrested over the murder of Pole Chandrashekar, a student from the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad, on Friday night while working at a Fort Worth gas station in Denton, Texas. BRS MLA Harish Rao Thanneeru meets bereaved family members of Pole Chandrashekar, an Indian student from Hyderabad who was killed on Friday night in Dallas, USA,(@BRSHarish)

The suspect, identified as Richard Florez from North Richland Hills, allegedly shot Chandrashekar, 27, while he was working a part-time shift, then fled the scene before being apprehended by officers, police said.

After the shooting, Florez fired at another vehicle about a mile away without injuring anyone, and later crashed into a gate while attempting to enter a nearby residence on Meadowbrook Drive, police added.