Testicular cancer: Doctor busts 10 myths; from causes to cures

Testicular cancer is a relatively rare form of cancer. It happens when cancerous cells develop in the testicles. Some of the common symptoms of testicular cancer include a hard lump in a testicle, feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, pain in lower back, swelling of scrotum, swollen lymph nodes and weight loss. However, there are certain stigma and myths attached to testicular cancer that refrain patients from seeking urgent treatment. Also read | Men's health tips: Can tight jeans cause testicular cancer? Doctors answer There are certain stigma and myths attached to testicular cancer that refrain patients from seeking urgent treatment.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Reddy Adapala, department of uro – oncology and robotics, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hyderabad busted several myths.

Myth: Testicular cancers affect elderly men like other cancers

Fact: Testicular cancer usually affects young population. Infact, among the cancers affecting the young adults, testicular cancer is the most common.

Myth: Smoking and alcohol cause testicular cancers

Fact: Smoking and alcohol are not the leading causes of testicular cancers. Following are the risk factors:

Undescended testis: Development of testis occurs inside the abdomen of fetus, later descend into the scrotum by birth. If the descent is hampered, then it is called undescended testis, which increases the risk of germ cells turns into cancer due to incompatible location.

Family history: History of testis cancer in father or sibling, sometimes having cancer in one testicle increases the likelihood of developing a cancer in the other testicle.

Dysfunction: Testicular dysfunction due to various causes also increases the risk of developing cancer in the testis

Myth: Testicular cancer causes lot of pain in the testis

Fact: Usually, testicular cancer does not cause excruciating pain. Here are common symptoms.

Testicular enlargement: Enlargement or lump in the testis raises the red flag. Sometimes its associated with dull ache or dragging pain.

Lump in the abdomen or neck swelling: it’s the sign of lymphatic spread inside the tummy and in late stages it can spread to neck nodes especially at left side above the collar bone.

Myth: PET scan or MRI scan is required to diagnose the testicular cancer.

Fact: A simple ultrasound of the testis is helpful in detecting testicular tumor. Testicular tumour markers include Serum alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG or beta-HCG) and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) are important to rise the suspicion and to assess the disease burden. Contrast CT abdomen and Chest- To look for cancer spread to other parts of the body.

Myth: Needle biopsy and microscopic confirmation is mandatory before proceeding with treatment

Fact: Decision of testis removal is made based on ultrasound finding and tumor markers. Needle biopsy is usually avoided as there is a risk of needle track seeding of tumor cells. It is considered only in cases where tests are indeterminate.

Myth: Testis located in the scrotum. So, doctor opens the scrotum and remove the testis with tumour

Fact: Surgical removal of testis via scrotum is an oncological violation. Surgical removal of cancer affected testis via groin incision. This procedure is called High inguinal Orchiectomy.

Myth: Any spread of testicular cancer to abdomen lymph nodes needs surgical removal

Fact: With the advent of chemotherapy drugs, probability of cure improved. Sometimes lymph nodal mass persists in spite of chemotherapy. Removal of such post chemo residual lymph nodes is called Retroperitoneal Lymph node dissection (RPLND). Also read | Most common cancers in men: 8 lifestyle and fitness tips to reduce risk

Myth: Removal of cancer affected testis causes impotence and infertility

Fact: Potency and fertility are usually not affected if another testis is healthy. However, sperm production can be affected by chemotherapy drugs. Most of the times, sperm production is reversible and rarely it may be irreversible. Hence sperm is collected and cryopreserved in all patients before chemotherapy. In case of irreversible infertility, preserved sperm can be utilised for invitro fertilisation.

Myth: Testicular cancer is life-threatening, and cure is difficult

Fact: With advent of newer chemo drugs, now testicular cancer is one of the highly curable cancers even in advanced stage. The 5-year relative survival rate for all stages combined being around 95%.

Myth: Testicular cancer can be treated at any hospital

Fact: Testicular cancer, especially advanced stages to be treated at specialised institutes for the best possibility of cure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.