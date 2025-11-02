Jaire Alexander-Eagles trade verdict: Philly vs Ravens - Who's the winner?

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major move. Nick Sirianni and co acquired veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick (originally from Denver). Baltimore will also send a 2027 seventh-rounder to Philadelphia as part of the deal. The move comes just ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM trade deadline and follows the Eagles’ earlier addition of defensive back Michael Carter II from the Jets. Jaire Alexander has joined the Philadelphia Eagles (X)

Alongside the trade, Philadelphia announced that safety Marcus Epps and linebacker Azeez Ojulari have been placed on Injured Reserve.

Alexander, 28, began his career with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him 18th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville. During his seven seasons in Green Bay, he became one of the league’s premier cornerbacks, earning two Pro Bowl nods and second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022. After being released by the Packers in June, he signed a one-year deal with Baltimore and appeared in two games this season, recording five tackles.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound defensive back brings a wealth of experience to Philadelphia’s rotation. Under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Alexander is expected to compete for a starting role opposite rookie Quinyon Mitchell. With Jakorian Bennett returning from IR, Fangio now has several cornerback options, including Carter II, Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, Mac McWilliams, and Alexander.

Alexander’s familiarity with the Eagles’ staff also adds intrigue; he reunites with Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker, who worked with him in Green Bay during his breakout 2019–20 campaigns.

Across 80 career games (76 starts), Alexander has compiled 290 tackles, 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and three forced fumbles. His standout playoff performance in 2020, when he intercepted Tom Brady twice and allowed just one reception for negative yardage, remains one of his career highlights.

The trade comes at a pivotal time as the Eagles return from their bye week to face Alexander’s former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Offense

Wide Receiver (WR):

A.J. Brown

Jahan Dotson

DeVonta Smith

Xavier Gipson

Left Tackle (LT):

Jordan Mailata

Fred Johnson

Left Guard (LG):

Landon Dickerson

Brett Toth

Center (C):

Cam Jurgens

Drew Kendall

Right Guard (RG):

Tyler Steen

Matt Pryor

Right Tackle (RT):

Lane Johnson

Tight End (TE):

Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Kylen Granson

Cameron Latu

Running Back (RB):

Saquon Barkley

Will Shipley

A.J. Dillon

Tank Bigsby

Quarterback (QB):

Jalen Hurts

Tanner McKee

Sam Howell

Defense

EDGE:

Joshua Uche

Patrick Johnson

Brandon Graham

Defensive Tackle (DT):

Jalen Carter

Byron Young

Defensive Tackle (DT):

Jordan Davis

Ty Robinson

Defensive Tackle (DT):

Moro Ojomo

EDGE:

Jalyx Hunt

Azeez Ojulari

Linebacker (LB):

Zack Baun

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Smael Mondon Jr.

Linebacker (LB):

Jihaad Campbell

Nakobe Dean

Cornerback (CB):

Jaire Alexander

Adoree’ Jackson

Parry Nickerson

Cornerback (CB):

Quinyon Mitchell

Kelee Ringo

Nickel Corner (NCB):

Cooper DeJean

Mac McWilliams

Safety (S):

Reed Blankenship

Marcus Epps

Safety (S):

Andrew Mukuba

Sydney Brown

Special Teams

Punter (P): Braden Mann

Kicker (K): Jake Elliott

Holder (H): Braden Mann

Long Snapper (LS): Cal Adomitis

Punt Returner (PR): Jahan Dotson

Kick Returner (KR): Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby, Xavier Gipson