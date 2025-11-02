Jaire Alexander-Eagles trade verdict: Philly vs Ravens - Who's the winner?
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major move. Nick Sirianni and co acquired veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick (originally from Denver). Baltimore will also send a 2027 seventh-rounder to Philadelphia as part of the deal. The move comes just ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM trade deadline and follows the Eagles’ earlier addition of defensive back Michael Carter II from the Jets.
Alongside the trade, Philadelphia announced that safety Marcus Epps and linebacker Azeez Ojulari have been placed on Injured Reserve.
Alexander, 28, began his career with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him 18th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville. During his seven seasons in Green Bay, he became one of the league’s premier cornerbacks, earning two Pro Bowl nods and second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022. After being released by the Packers in June, he signed a one-year deal with Baltimore and appeared in two games this season, recording five tackles.
The 5-foot-10, 196-pound defensive back brings a wealth of experience to Philadelphia’s rotation. Under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Alexander is expected to compete for a starting role opposite rookie Quinyon Mitchell. With Jakorian Bennett returning from IR, Fangio now has several cornerback options, including Carter II, Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, Mac McWilliams, and Alexander.
Alexander’s familiarity with the Eagles’ staff also adds intrigue; he reunites with Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker, who worked with him in Green Bay during his breakout 2019–20 campaigns.
Across 80 career games (76 starts), Alexander has compiled 290 tackles, 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and three forced fumbles. His standout playoff performance in 2020, when he intercepted Tom Brady twice and allowed just one reception for negative yardage, remains one of his career highlights.
The trade comes at a pivotal time as the Eagles return from their bye week to face Alexander’s former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night Football in Week 10.
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Offense
Wide Receiver (WR):
A.J. Brown
Jahan Dotson
DeVonta Smith
Xavier Gipson
Left Tackle (LT):
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
Left Guard (LG):
Landon Dickerson
Brett Toth
Center (C):
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Right Guard (RG):
Tyler Steen
Matt Pryor
Right Tackle (RT):
Lane Johnson
Tight End (TE):
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra
Kylen Granson
Cameron Latu
Running Back (RB):
Saquon Barkley
Will Shipley
A.J. Dillon
Tank Bigsby
Quarterback (QB):
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Sam Howell
Defense
EDGE:
Joshua Uche
Patrick Johnson
Brandon Graham
Defensive Tackle (DT):
Jalen Carter
Byron Young
Defensive Tackle (DT):
Jordan Davis
Ty Robinson
Defensive Tackle (DT):
Moro Ojomo
EDGE:
Jalyx Hunt
Azeez Ojulari
Linebacker (LB):
Zack Baun
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Smael Mondon Jr.
Linebacker (LB):
Jihaad Campbell
Nakobe Dean
Cornerback (CB):
Jaire Alexander
Adoree’ Jackson
Parry Nickerson
Cornerback (CB):
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
Nickel Corner (NCB):
Cooper DeJean
Mac McWilliams
Safety (S):
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
Safety (S):
Andrew Mukuba
Sydney Brown
Special Teams
Punter (P): Braden Mann
Kicker (K): Jake Elliott
Holder (H): Braden Mann
Long Snapper (LS): Cal Adomitis
Punt Returner (PR): Jahan Dotson
Kick Returner (KR): Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby, Xavier Gipson