Khloe Kardashian gets real about her dependence on photoshop and filters, says she looked like a 'cartoon character'

Khloe Kardashian is coming clean. Khloe Kardashian gets real about her relationship with photoshop and filters(Photos: Instagram/khloekardashian)

On a recent episode for her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land as the reality television star cleared up rumours about herself, she spent a good amount of time reflecting on how far her relationship with the rabbit hole of photoshop and filters has come, also declaring that she does not in fact, use them anymore.

Speaking about how the dependence on these tools to enhance one's photos was quite the epidemic itself, "(There) was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now".

This is not to say that she still doesn't have days where slapping a filter on a photo feels like the easier road to take — but it's a process: "I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter. And there's definitely days that I'm like, ugh, I need a filter. Don't feel good about myself. But I'm on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills", Khloe added.

Looking back though, Khloe definitely feels like she needed to be kinder to herself, admiting that the lines between the real and the edited, often appeared a little too blurry: “I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that. But I was around people who were all doing that. And if they took my photo they would make me look that way before giving it to me. And then I would think that's how I looked. And if I got paparazzied, I'd be like, 'I don't look like that. I look like this photo.' And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, okay, we have to lay off the filters. This isn't real. That's not how I look. And I don't want to look like that. It was a strange time”, she reflected.

Khloe indeed has had quite a complicated and very public relationship with photoshop. She has had several posts being brought under the siege of the internet for how painfully evident the face-tuning and photoshop on it was. A few years back, quite the mini-scandal had erupted when Khloe's grandmother, MJ, had unassumingly shared a completely untouched photo of Khloe in a bikini. Very different from the cut of pictures she herself shared, it had started quite the internet debate on the photoshop-filter culture, which still sadly, has the digital world in a chokehold.

So what's your take on using apps and filters to enhance photos?