Does Kylie Jenner own a 28-carat $2.5M diamond ring? New viral video sparks buzz

A new video of Kylie Jenner playing poker at her mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash has left her fans guessing. The short clip, which she posted on her Instagram Stories, has been going viral. It shows the beauty mogul shuffling cards - but all anyone can talk about is the massive emerald-cut ring glistening on her finger. The lighting, the close-up, the angles - it all seemed intentional. And just like that, the internet began guessing if Kylie had spent millions on that piece of jewellery. Kylie Jenner's recent poker video at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday has fans speculating about a massive emerald-cut ring on her finger(Instagram/kyliejenner)

According to a TikTok user, the ring fans noticed looks almost identical to the one she wore back in February when she attended Timothée Chalamet’s Santa Barbara Film Festival appearance. At the time, Kylie had tagged Lorraine Schwartz, the celebrity jeweller famous for crafting multi-million-dollar diamonds for Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

Was Kylie's ring borrowed or bought?

TikTok creator, Julia Chafe, decided to go beyond fan theories and break down the evidence. In her viral post titled 'Does Kylie Jenner own this 28-carat diamond?', the influencer said, “Kylie Jenner posted her playing a game that is not Go Fish at her mom Kris’s 70th birthday party. The entire point of this video was obviously to showcase her gigantic diamond, but here is where it gets interesting.”

She went on to note that the same ring - allegedly a 28-carat, VVS1 emerald-cut diamond - was first spotted on Kylie earlier this year. “Because she tagged Lorraine Schwartz, I assumed it was borrowed,” the influencer explained. “But now, almost a year later, she’s wearing what seems to be the same ring again - and this time, she didn’t tag Lorraine Schwartz,” she added. That detail, she argued, could mean Kylie loved the piece enough to buy it.

The mystery continues

Lorraine Schwartz shared a post about Kylie’s double pear-shaped diamond earrings from that night and didn’t mention the ring at all. This made people even more curious. Fans are convinced Kylie might’ve quietly purchased the stone after its first red carpet appearance.

Whether it is borrowed, gifted, or bought, Kylie’s jewellery game has definitely turned fans into detectives.