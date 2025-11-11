Kris Jenner’s age-defying 70th birthday look breaks the internet; fans say ‘she looks 20’

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party was not just another celebrity event - it was a full-blown Hollywood gathering. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch rang in the milestone with a lavish James Bond–themed bash in Beverly Hills on November 8, surrounded by her family, close friends and a guest list that screamed glamour. Kris Jenner's 70th birthday look stuns fans(Instagram/krisjenner)

But even with chandeliers, tuxedos and a Bruno Mars performance lighting up the night, one thing had everyone talking - Kris’s face.

“Looking like 17,” one follower commented on her Instagram post, echoing what thousands seemed to be thinking. The photos, which showed Jenner in a red gown and flawless glam, sent fans into overdrive.

Internet reacts to Kris Jenner's age-defying look

Months after Kris debuted her “new face,” people are still fascinated by just how refreshed she looks. Though she has not confirmed specifics, her facelift was reportedly performed by New York-based plastic surgeon Dr Steven Levine, reports USA Today. Experts online speculate she may have undergone a “deep plane facelift,” a complex technique that tightens facial muscles beneath the skin for a naturally youthful look.

Whatever the procedure, the results speak for themselves. Her jawline looks sharper, her skin smoother and her expression still unmistakably Kris - just 20 years younger.

One fan summed up the admiration perfectly: “Kris Jenner has got to be the most resilient woman ever. At 50, she was broke, and now she’s partying at Jeff Bezos’ compound, hanging with billionaires, movie stars, and royalty. She walks around with the body and face of a 25-year-old.” Other X users joked that Kris was looking younger than all her kids. Check out reactions here.

The mom of six has never been shy about self-improvement - physical or professional. From managing the Kardashian-Jenner empire to staying camera-ready through decades of reality TV, Kris has mastered the art of reinvention.

Still, fans love teasing her youthful glow. “She’s got Kendall locked in a bathroom on an IV drip, stealing her life force,” joked one user, referencing her uncanny resemblance to her supermodel daughter and also hinting at the movie The Substance.

