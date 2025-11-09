Jennifer Lawrence says she finds Kourtney Kardashian ‘more annoying than ever’ in the latest season: She drives me nuts

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has been vocal about her love for reality shows in the past, particularly her affection for watching the Kardashians. She had even made a cameo in a 2019 episode of the show. Now, during promotions for her film Die My Love with co-star Robert Pattinson, the actor sat down for a lie-detector test with Vanity Fair, where she shared that she finds Kourtney Kardashian ‘more annoying than ever.’ (Also read: Die, My Love first reviews: Critics laud Jennifer Lawrence's ‘Oscar-worthy’ performance, hail ‘superb’ Robert Pattinson) Jennifer Lawrence did not mince her words when talking about Kourtney Kardashian.

What Jennifer said about Kourtney

During the chat, Jennifer shared that she has not been able to keep up with the latest season but manages to get the latest Kardashian gossip from TikTok. She said, “Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts…because everything has to be an announcement. It's like, ya know, 'I'm not gonna wear outfits anymore,' like just wear whatever you want, don't make an announcement about it. Or like, 'I don't have a TV in my room,' like just don't watch TV, stop announcing it. Just shh!”

How the internet reacted

Reacting to Jennifer's response, a fan commented, “Jennifer clocked Kourtney's tea so bad, and I agree with her.” Another said, “JLaw is basically part of the family so her opinion on this is so funny to hear.” “Well she’s not wrong,” agreed another user.

Jennifer also mentioned SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, for her viral merkin line. “It looks like a rabbit foot, like a good luck charm,” she joked.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is earning rave reviews for her leading performance in Die My Love. Based on Ariana Harwicz's acclaimed novel, Die My Love follows a woman living with her husband as her mental state deteriorates. It is directed by Lynne Ramsay and produced by Martin Scorsese, and was released in the US on November 7.