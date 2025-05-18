Die, My Love first reviews: Critics laud Jennifer Lawrence's ‘Oscar-worthy’ performance, hail ‘superb’ Robert Pattinson

Filmmaker Lynne Ramsay's directorial, Die, My Love, which made its premiere at Cannes Film Festival, has received mixed reviews from critics. The Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson starrer is based on author Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, which centres on a new mother who enters psychosis after developing postpartum depression. (Also Read | Man dressed as giant bird crashes Cannes premiere of Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s Die My Love) Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star together in Die, My Love.

Die, My Love first reviews

In the film, Robert Pattinson stars as Jackson while Jennifer essays the role of Grace. The film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte. Almost everyone has lauded Jennifer Lawrence's performance and Lynne's versatility.

Check out the first reviews of the film by critics:

Jennifer Lawrence could earn ‘Oscar nomination’

Review of Damon Wise from Deadline thinks Jennifer could earn an Oscar nomination, adding that Lynne has a “canny way of handling buildup and withholding catharsis”. "America knows very well how good Jennifer Lawrence can be, and this could well mean a fifth Oscar nomination if it lands in savvy hands,” a part of the review read.

Matt Neglia from Next Best Picture called Jennifer’s portrayal of a “postnatal mental collapse” is “easily her most fearless & best performance” since Mother (2017).

Jennifer lauded for her ‘volcanic performance’

Tim Grierson from Screen Daily wrote, that Jennifer gave a “volcanic performance” in the film. "The Oscar-winning actress gives a volcanic performance that is nonetheless very controlled, avoiding melodramatic theatrics. Pattinson plays off his costar superbly, giving us an inattentive husband who comes to realise how little he understands about his wife."

Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney wrote in the review that a particular sequence in the film rescues it from being “one long, taxing bipolar episode”. The closing stretch transforms Die, My Love “from a self-destructive solo show to a thoughtful examination of a complex relationship and all the patience and understanding it requires”.

Jennifer's ‘career-best performance’

Collider's Emma Kiely said that Die, My Love feels like Lynne's “way of showing how versatile she is". "Die, My Love is further proof that no one is doing it like Lynne Ramsay, whose technique and style continue to evolve, as she draws out a career-best performance from Jennifer Lawrence in a must-see thriller spectacle that turns a single woman’s experience into a brutally honest psychological epic," read a part of the review.

Owen Gleiberman from Variety said that the film is “designed, rather, as a kind of thesis movie: reckless on the surface but overdetermined”. “And I think that’s why Jennifer Lawrence’s performance feels so explosive but, at the same time, so emotionally reined in,” read a segment of the review.

Die, My Love receives standing ovation at Cannes

Die, My Love, which had its world premiere at the ongoing 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, earned a six-minute standing ovation. The film is competing for the Palme d'Or at Cannes 2025. Jennifer, Robert Pattinson and Lynne Ramsay attended the premiere of the show. Die, My Love is Lynne's first directorial effort in eight years.