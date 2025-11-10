‘The best night’: Police crash Kris Jenner’s ‘wild’ 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos’s mansion

Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 70th birthday at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s $165 million Beverly Hills mansion. Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bruno Mars, and Adele were among other A-list celebrities at the lavish party. Kris Jenner turned 70 on November 5.(Instagram/krisjenner)

However, the celebration went so “wild” that police officials had to crash it, following multiple noise complaints from Bezos’s neighbors, TMZ reported.

Cops crash Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash

Kris Jenner turned 70 on November 5. For months, her children, including Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, had been "planning a special family celebration" for their mother, according to People magazine.

As Bruno Mars took the stage to perform for the lady of the hour at Bezos’s Beverly Hills mansion on the night of November 8, things went a little out of hand, Daily Mail reported.

“Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party was so wild (that) it had the neighbors calling (the) police,” TMZ wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Police officials entered Bezos's mansion in response to “multiple noise complaints from her star-studded party,” as per the news outlet.

Daily Mail highlighted that noise complaints are taken seriously under the California law. Excessive noise is strictly prohibited in residential areas such as Beverly Hills after 10 PM.

Although the cops issued an official warning and left, they returned later in the night after they learned that large decorative hedges had been placed outside Bezos’s mansion to “block off the street” without permission.

Also Read: I’m a Celebrity 2025 lineup rumors: Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, Ruby Wax and other stars set to enter the jungle

Kris Jenner’s ‘best night’ at Jeff Bezos’s mansion

The Beverly Hills party was all about “celebrating Kris”, an insider told People. "Kris looked stunning. It was a total Old Hollywood glam. It was everything you'd expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family,” they added.

Further, the insider assured that Kris had “the best night” of her life at Bezos’s mansion.

Also Read: Denise Richards secures extended restraining order; ex Aaron Phypers barred from contact

FAQs

What is Kris Jenner’s age?

She turned 70 on November 5.

Where did Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party take place?

Her 70th birthday party was hosted at Bezos’s $165 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Why did the police come to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party?

Police visited Bezos’s Beverly Hills mansion in response to multiple noise complaints.