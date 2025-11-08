Denise Richards secures extended restraining order; ex Aaron Phypers barred from contact

Denise Richards has been granted a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. The order follows her claims in court that she experienced domestic violence during their marriage. Denise Richards earlier alleged repeated domestic abuse during the marriage.(Getty Images via AFP)

The ruling, made on November 7, bars Phypers from making contact with Richards. It also prevents him from discussing her publicly or through the media.

What does the court ruling say?

The decision followed several months of filings, hearings, and statements given by both parties. The pair, who had been together for six years, separated earlier this year. Richards, 54, was granted a temporary restriction order against Phypers, just days after he filed for divorce.

The terms also prohibit Phypers from owning or buying firearms. He is not allowed to contact Richards directly or indirectly. If communication does occur for legal or practical reasons, Richards is permitted to record those conversations.

Phypers is also blocked from releasing or holding onto any images or recordings of Richards. That includes medical-related videos. The court ordered him to delete any copies stored on devices or cloud systems and return any items still in his possession.

Denise Richard’s testimony accusing Phypers

Richards detailed several alleged assaults in her testimony. She claimed to have sustained three concussions and feared for her safety during different incidents in California and Chicago. She told the court that those experiences left her anxious and constantly worried about her personal safety.

In her statement, Richards said Phypers’ behavior during and after the marriage made her feel “unsafe,” particularly during periods when she was recovering from surgery. Her attorney called the ruling a necessary step in “protecting her peace.”

What Phypers said about Richard's claims

Phypers, meanwhile, denied all the allegations, stating he never harmed or threatened her, TMZ reported. He claimed that the previous testimony describing abuse was “false” and insisted the relationship was misrepresented.

The restraining order will stay in place until November 7, 2030. But other legal issues between the two, which include property and financial discussions, are still ongoing and will be addressed separately.

The pair first formalized their separation in July, when Phypers filed for divorce. Richards and Phypers tied the knot in 2018. Both have continued public careers throughout the dispute, though neither has made additional public statements since the ruling.

FAQs

Why was the restraining order granted?

Denise Richards alleged repeated domestic abuse during the marriage.

How long will the restraining order remain in effect?

The order is valid for five years, expiring in November 2030.

What restrictions does the order place on Aaron Phypers?

He cannot contact Richards, own firearms, or share personal material involving her.