Aaron Phypers' counsin testifies she saw him assault Denise Richards, ‘He was choking her…’

Aaron Phypers faces serious abuse allegations after his cousin testified in court, describing multiple incidents of violence against his estranged wife, Denise Richards, according to PageSix report. Kathleen McAllister claimed she witnessed Phypers physically assault Richards on more than one occasion while testifying Monday to support Richards’ request for a permanent restraining order. Aaron Phypers' cousin testified against him at the court, accusing him of violence against his estranged wife, Denise Richards(Facebook)

McAllister worked with Phypers

McAllister who worked with Phypers from 2017 to 2022 at his holistic healing center, said she saw him pin Richards against a concrete wall and choke her in the parking lot of his Malibu, Calif., office.

“He was choking her and her head slammed against the [wall] and caused a concussion,” she said, according to People. “She was just really upset, in pain, disoriented. [I was] concerned she could have died.”

She also alleged another physical altercation in early 2022 in Phypers’ office bathroom. McAllister claimed she heard “thrashing” that led to Richards sustaining “an injury on her head from [Aaron] slamming her head on the toilet paper rack in the bathroom.”

McAllister said that during one incident, Richards hid in the restroom because Phypers “was terrorizing her.” “I was in my office, and she was texting from the bathroom,” McAllister said, recalling a period of escalating abuse from January to May 2022, marked by “yelling and arguing” between the exes.

Phypers gave a black eye to Densie in 2022

She also described witnessing Phypers allegedly giving Richards a black eye in January 2022. “I saw Aaron hit Denise and immediately she had a really bad black eye,” McAllister said. “I’m literally in shock now to this day about it.”

McAllister testified that the couple’s arguments were often sparked by Phypers’ belief that Richards had put “listening devices” in his office and noted “[there was alcohol mixed in] and [it was an] evening of chaos and arguing [that] kept escalating.” She showed the court how Phypers allegedly used his palm to place his hands on Richards and recalled his threats, saying he allegedly “threatened to kill” both her and Richards. “He just would be raging and threatening that if we told anybody, he’d kill us all,” she said.

McAllister described Phypers as an alcoholic, claiming it “fueled the aggression.”

Representatives for Phypers did not respond to requests for comment, though he has denied all abuse claims in the past. “I have not abused her and will not abuse her,” he said in September, alleging Richards was the “aggressive one” and calling her claims “harmful” and “baseless.”

McAllister was ‘afraid’ of Phypers

Richards’ lawyers told the court that McAllister was “deathly afraid” of Phypers and only agreed to testify if she was not listed as a witness. Richards, who was granted a temporary restraining order in July after six years of marriage, and Phypers are expected in court this week.

Richards has stated that Phypers “frequently” abused her throughout their relationship, allegations McAllister largely echoed during her testimony.