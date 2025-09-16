Denise Richard's husband Aaron Phypers gives shocking, messy tour of their home amid divorce battle. Watch

The divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers continues to escalate publicly, with the latest twist involving a video tour of their Calabasas home, now at the centre of their ongoing dispute. Aaron invited Inside Edition into the $3.5 million rental property to showcase what he claims is the shocking state Denise allegedly left it in, comparing the mess to an episode of Hoarders. Denise Richard's husband Aaron Phypers shows their messy home, claiming it was left in disarray by the actor. A court ruling allows Denise to collect her belongings while a restraining order is in effect.(Instagram/ @deniserichards)

Aaron shows home filled with trash

In the footage, Aaron walks the cameras through cluttered rooms filled with piles of clothes, trashed countertops, dusty surfaces, boxes, and even a closet he says contains “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of vintage clothing,” now riddled with moths. “She buys makeup and keeps buying makeup, and gets more makeup,” he comments, pointing at chaotic bathroom counters. He claims he cannot touch anything upstairs, as all of it allegedly belongs to Denise.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, however, tells a very different story. In court filings, Denise claims she moved out two years ago and accuses Aaron and his family of damaging the property. Adding to the complexity, Aaron reportedly received an eviction notice for failing to pay rent on the home.

Tensions between the former couple have been steadily building. Aaron previously accused Denise of infidelity and is now living in the downstairs portion of the house with his parents, brother, and 15 dogs, all of which he says belong to Denise. According to Aaron, she kept up to 36 dogs in the home at one point.

About Denise and Arron's divorce

Though Denise has not commented on the new video footage, a court recently ruled in her favour, allowing her to return to the house to collect her belongings and pets. Aaron has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from her during the process, in accordance with a temporary restraining order.

Both Denise and Aaron, who married in 2018, are seeking spousal support, and as the accusations fly, it’s clear that this divorce is far from over. As legal proceedings unfold, more developments are expected in the coming weeks.