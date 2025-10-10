Denise Richards's 21 year old daughter Sami shares shocking transformation photos, reveals ‘all her plastic surgeries’

It’s no secret that celebrities often undergo plastic surgery, but many keep it private. Lately, however, a new generation of younger stars is embracing transparency about their cosmetic transformations. One of them is 21-year-old Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, who proudly shared before-and-after photos of her striking physical transformation on her Instagram Story on October 9. (Also read: Taylor Swift's recent autumn-core look confirms her soft spot for plaid and boots ) From lip fillers to nose jobs: Sami Sheen shares her cosmetic surgery experience on social media. (Instagram/@samisheen)

Sami’s transformation journey

Over the past seven years, she has openly documented her journey, expressing gratitude: “7 years difference… thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, boob job, nose job, veneers, and kiss 2 on FaceApp,” she wrote.

Sami, now one of OnlyFans’ most recognisable faces, has never shied away from discussing her cosmetic work. Earlier this year, she doubled down on her honesty, joking, “Apparently I’ve pissed off a lot of people by getting a nose job, so I figured I would piss off even more people by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done.”

What procedures Sami had

Her beauty journey includes lip fillers (starting at 18 and maintained with yearly touch-ups), breast implants, two nose jobs, veneers, and hair extensions. But she’s also learned from her missteps. “I got Botox in my forehead and I hated it,” she admitted. “I actually got it to lift my eyebrows, but it did the complete opposite. It weighed my whole face down… it looked horrible.” She let the Botox dissolve naturally and hasn’t gone back since.

Sami described her relationship with cosmetic surgery as an “obsession” and admitted she is already considering more procedures, showing just how committed she is to refining her look.